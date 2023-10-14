The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Is The Wizard Of Id 'Golden Rule' Comic Real?

Mike Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is a deeply moralized tale. Of course, that's expected when you're adapting the collective works of Edgar Allan Poe, whose poetry and fiction are rife with symbolism, existential questions, and evil. Flanagan has a literary bent, too, blending horror's common tropes with Shakespearean monologues and complex characters.

Flanagan's latest show is about several things. Although the series centers its harrowing story on a condemnation of the pharmaceutical industry and the opioid epidemic, it also functions as a commentary on the wild imbalance of responsibility that men and women face raising children. Perhaps above all else, it's a sharp critique of the modern billionaire class. Through the Usher family, we see the inherent corruption brought up by absurd wealth in all eight episodes of the television show.

Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) is a man who obsesses over wealth and power — becoming a cruel husk of a man. His philosophy is represented in "The Fall of the House of Usher" by a comic strip he read as a young man, which was pasted outside the office of his despicable boss, Rufus Wilmot Griswold (Michael Trucco). In the strip, a king is shouting down from his castle, ordering his subjects to "Remember the Golden Rule." "What's that?" one lowly citizen asks another. "Whoever has the gold, makes the rules," another replies. {And yes, the comic is 100% real.)