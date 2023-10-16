How Many Awards Has Dakota Fanning Won And What Were They For?

Born in 1994 in Conyers, Georgia, Dakota Fanning has already put together a prolific career that most actors could only dream of in Hollywood, amassing nearly 70 projects as of 2023, with more on the way.

Fanning's career began in 2000 with guest spots on several major television series, including "E.R.," "Ally McBeal," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Practice," and "Spin City." The actor's impressive start was a mere preview of a stellar career, as she joined the industry awards conversation by 2001.

Playing Lucy, the 7-year-old daughter of an intellectually challenged man, Sam (Sean Penn), in the 2001 family drama "I Am Sam," Fanning earned the first five of her 17 awards out of 36 nominations in her career thus far. "I Am Sam" was a particularly notable introduction for Fanning to the awards scene in 2002, as she was in contention for accolades from several major industry and critic organizations. Fanning earned a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role from the Screen Actors Guild Awards — along with Penn for his leading turn in the film.

Fanning captured several youth awards for her portrayal of Lucy, including wins for best young actor-actress from the Critics' Choice Awards; the youth in film award from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards; best performance in a feature film — young actress age 10 and under from the Young Artist Awards; best youth performance from the Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards; and outstanding new talent from the Satellite Awards.