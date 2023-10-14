The Vampire Diaries Has A Weird & Disturbing Detail Most Fans Missed

For a romantic drama geared towards the young adult demographic, "The Vampire Diaries" has more horror than you may expect. While the divisive main character, Elena (Nina Dobrev), is caught between the two Salvatore brothers, she also deals with death so visceral that it stands apart from similar shows. From the first episode, Elena is already an orphan, losing her parents in a car accident the year prior. The romantic lead seems to be a lightning rod for drama, but unfortunately for the rest of the characters, she isn't the only one.

Take a closer look at the cast of the characters, and you will be shocked to discover that practically every person is made an orphan by the end of the series. Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) are over a century old, so most of their family is dead anyway. However, even when their vampire mother, Lily (Annie Wersching), returns, she gets disposed of. These facts could be acceptable by themselves, but the rest of Elena's friends have parents that reach even more brutal ends than a car diving off Wickery Bridge.