When Is The Fall Of The House Of Usher Set & Why Is It Important?

Contains general spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher"

Edgar Allan Poe's timeless tale of presumed death, generational curses, and familial tension receives a chilling update in Netflix's latest (and final) Mike Flanagan series, "The Fall of the House of Usher." Of course, there are several differences between Poe's horror story and Flanagan's series. One of the most interesting changes from Poe's source material is how the series crafts a wide-spanning tale — having characters age, grow, and meet their doom within decades instead of hours.

Flanagan's miniseries sprawls from the 1950s to the 2020s, following Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) from his childhood to the grave. However, Poe's short story about the Usher family covers only two weeks of time. They are, admittedly, two eventful weeks that are (presumably) set in its publication year, 1839. Poe's story doesn't give his characters much time to escape the family home — never mind having children. While it's likely that Netflix wanted to create a sprawling epic of family intrigue instead of directly adapting Poe's short story, it's clear that the creative teams involved also wanted to mirror the Usher family's spiraling demise with the rise and fall of another infamous drug-manufacturing clan: The Sackler Family.