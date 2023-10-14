Blue Bloods: Who Plays Hector In The Season 5 Episode The Art Of War?

The second part of the gripping "Blue Bloods" Season 5 finale, "The Art of War," didn't waste any time letting fans know how the cliffhanger ending from the first part played out. Viewers thinking Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) wouldn't survive the shooting in the hospital were relieved to discover she would be all right, but the other victim didn't do so well. Hector Florez, a key murder witness, was the target of the hit and died soon after due to the gunshot wounds he sustained. The character was trying to do the right thing for his family, which resulted in him paying the ultimate price, and some fans who enjoyed his performance may be interested to learn the actor who played the part has been positively identified as Felix Solis.

Fans have probably witnessed many of Solis' other appearances on the small screen in shows such as "The West Wing," "The Sopranos," "Criminal Minds," "Chicago P.D.," and "Mindhunter." While he has achieved several credits over the years, some of his more noteworthy runs include playing cartel boss Omar Navarro in "Ozark" and FBI supervisory special agent Mathew Garza in "The Rookie: Feds."

And if people think TV is his only game, think again, because Solis hasn't neglected the realm of cinema by any means, lending his talents to a number of notable films, like "The Forgotten," "Man on a Ledge," "The International," and "Arbitrage." While the actor has certainly attained many credits throughout his career, Solis doesn't take just any gig that comes his way, and he's been pretty clear about his process in the past.