Blue Bloods: Who Plays Hector In The Season 5 Episode The Art Of War?
The second part of the gripping "Blue Bloods" Season 5 finale, "The Art of War," didn't waste any time letting fans know how the cliffhanger ending from the first part played out. Viewers thinking Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) wouldn't survive the shooting in the hospital were relieved to discover she would be all right, but the other victim didn't do so well. Hector Florez, a key murder witness, was the target of the hit and died soon after due to the gunshot wounds he sustained. The character was trying to do the right thing for his family, which resulted in him paying the ultimate price, and some fans who enjoyed his performance may be interested to learn the actor who played the part has been positively identified as Felix Solis.
Fans have probably witnessed many of Solis' other appearances on the small screen in shows such as "The West Wing," "The Sopranos," "Criminal Minds," "Chicago P.D.," and "Mindhunter." While he has achieved several credits over the years, some of his more noteworthy runs include playing cartel boss Omar Navarro in "Ozark" and FBI supervisory special agent Mathew Garza in "The Rookie: Feds."
And if people think TV is his only game, think again, because Solis hasn't neglected the realm of cinema by any means, lending his talents to a number of notable films, like "The Forgotten," "Man on a Ledge," "The International," and "Arbitrage." While the actor has certainly attained many credits throughout his career, Solis doesn't take just any gig that comes his way, and he's been pretty clear about his process in the past.
Felix Solis is very selective when choosing roles
When it comes to how Felix Solis decides to take on roles, there is a method he sticks to that doesn't change. Whether it's choosing to play Hector Florez on the CBS crime drama or continuing to suit up as Mathew Garza on "The Rookie: Feds," there has always been one thing the actor has relied on during his time in the industry. "Twenty-eight years of professional acting — it never gets old. I remember I auditioned for a role thinking, 'Will the role that I'm about to play shed bad light on my people?'" the actor said in a promo for ABC celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. "I didn't have much money, so it was tough to say no to those, but I chose integrity because I can. Representation matters because our references build who we are."
Inspiring and educating viewers are just as important to Solis as being able to portray a persona with a good performance and entertain those watching. While his talent and dedication to his craft have contributed to his ability to rack up an impressive number of credits, his carefully calculated selection process probably has a lot to do with why he hasn't seemed to have much trouble consistently finding an audience to enjoy his work in everything from substantial runs in award-winning Netflix series such as "Ozark" to briefly making his presence known in long-running police procedurals like "Blue Bloods."