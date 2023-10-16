Morgan Freeman's Favorite Performance Of His Is An '80s Gem

With critically acclaimed performances in films like "Glory," "Se7en," "Unforgiven," and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, there is no question that Morgan Freeman has achieved the upper echelons of A-lister. More impressive still is that he didn't get his breakthrough role until he was already middle aged, when he appeared in 1987's "Street Smart" at the age of 49.

Prior to "Street Smart," Freeman was perhaps best known for acting in PBS' "The Electric Company," a children's program on which he starred from 1971 to 1977. But he secured powerful, albeit small roles elsewhere. Indeed, it was his performance as a death-row prisoner in 1980's Robert Redford-starring "Brubaker" that inspired Pauline Kael to muse in the New Yorker, "Is Morgan Freeman the greatest American actor?"

Her suspicions were confirmed upon seeing "Street Smart" seven years later. "This is probably the first major screen role he's ever had," she continued. "And he turns a haphazardly written Times Square pimp into something so revealing that it's a classic performance." He earned his first Oscar nomination for the role.

Freeman himself also felt strongly about the performance, and he called it his favorite role of all time. Indeed, Freeman's Leo "Fast Black" Smalls is exhilarating in his unpredictability; one moment he's charming and affable, and the next he's volatile and violent. It was a far cry from his time spent singing educational songs to children, as well as any other role he would take in the ensuing 35 years. According to Freeman, that was by design.