DC Writer Reveals Pitch To Make Superboy A Trans Girl

Does DC Comics' Superboy need a fresh coat of paint? That's the opinion of Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer Magdalene Visaggio, who recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and detailed a story idea that would have reimagined the character as a trans girl.

The Superboy in question, Conner Kent, debuted in 1993 — right after his old man was killed at the hands of Doomsday in the "Death of Superman" storyline. He was engineered by Project Cadmus as a replacement for the fallen Man of Steel, but Conner lacked his dad's finesse and didn't live up to expectations. Over time, though, the immature clone proved his worth and was welcomed into the Kent household. Superboy experienced a hot streak in DC Comics stories throughout the '90s and early 2000s, most notably when he co-founded the Young Justice team. However, with the exception of the "Young Justice" animated series, there's a strong case to be made that the character has lost a lot of steam since those golden years.

Visaggio's "Superboy" would have seen the teenage superhero escape from his father's shadow once and for all. Her storyline involves Conner undergoing an organic transition that culminates with him becoming Constance Lara "Connie" Kent and adopting the Skyrocket alias. Unfortunately, the project never came to fruition, which is a shame as the idea is genuinely compelling.