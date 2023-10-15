Who Sings The Nationwide 'Sometimes' Commercial Jingle & What TV Special Did She Star In?

Insofar as celebrity partnerships go, insurance conglomerate Nationwide has a deep bench of talent. They've tapped a number of artists to deliver their spin on the earwormy Nationwide jingle, including Brad Paisley, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jill Scott. In May 2022, the company added H.E.R. to its roster.

Since then, the singer-songwriter has penned multiple versions of the jingle for different ad campaigns, including "So Much To Care For" and "Someone Who's Always There." "I don't remember the first time I heard the Nationwide jingle," H.E.R. said in a behind-the-scenes interview in 2022. "I think it's one of those jingles I've always known. I never thought I'd be the one singing it, and I love all the other artists that have done it before me. It's just so fun to take something you already know and make it your own and be part of this ... legacy, you know?"

The artist's most recent contribution to the Nationwide canon is a ditty called "Sometimes," which H.E.R. delivers in her signature colorful shades. For fans, the song surpasses its designation as a jingle. "An ad jingle has no business being this good," wrote one YouTube commenter, with another adding, "I'd love this to be a full song."

Beyond her musical stylings for Nationwide, H.E.R. might look familiar from her starring role in the ABC TV special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," a live-action homage to the 1991 animated film. H.E.R. played Belle opposite Josh Groban's Beast.