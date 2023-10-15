Who Sings The Nationwide 'Sometimes' Commercial Jingle & What TV Special Did She Star In?
Insofar as celebrity partnerships go, insurance conglomerate Nationwide has a deep bench of talent. They've tapped a number of artists to deliver their spin on the earwormy Nationwide jingle, including Brad Paisley, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jill Scott. In May 2022, the company added H.E.R. to its roster.
Since then, the singer-songwriter has penned multiple versions of the jingle for different ad campaigns, including "So Much To Care For" and "Someone Who's Always There." "I don't remember the first time I heard the Nationwide jingle," H.E.R. said in a behind-the-scenes interview in 2022. "I think it's one of those jingles I've always known. I never thought I'd be the one singing it, and I love all the other artists that have done it before me. It's just so fun to take something you already know and make it your own and be part of this ... legacy, you know?"
The artist's most recent contribution to the Nationwide canon is a ditty called "Sometimes," which H.E.R. delivers in her signature colorful shades. For fans, the song surpasses its designation as a jingle. "An ad jingle has no business being this good," wrote one YouTube commenter, with another adding, "I'd love this to be a full song."
Beyond her musical stylings for Nationwide, H.E.R. might look familiar from her starring role in the ABC TV special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," a live-action homage to the 1991 animated film. H.E.R. played Belle opposite Josh Groban's Beast.
H.E.R.'s acting career is just getting started
In addition to H.E.R. and Josh Groban, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" stars several actors and musicians alike, including Martin Short, Shania Twain, David Alan Grier, and Joshua Henry. H.E.R.'s musical bona fides certainly helped her secure the role.
H.E.R. is the recipient of five Grammy Awards, beginning with best R&B performance and best R&B album in 2019. She also earned an Academy Award in 2021 for best original song, penning and performing "Fight For You" for Shaka King's Fred Hampton biopic, "Judas and the Black Messiah." In 2022, H.E.R. earned an Emmy for her involvement in Netflix's animated series "We the People," making her one award short of an EGOT.
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" marks the beginning of H.E.R.'s acting aspirations. She is set to make her film debut in the upcoming adaptation of Blitz Bazawule's "The Color Purple." H.E.R. will star as Squeak alongside Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. "I'm so excited to be in more movies and TV because it's something that I absolutely love," she told Essence. "I love what I do within music. It's such a playground, and I feel the same way about acting. I think there's nothing I can't do and I'm excited to take on all the challenges within acting and putting in my 10,000 hours. I'm ready for it all."