How To Make The Cheeseburger From The Menu

If you've seen the dark comedy "The Menu," you know the cheeseburger in question is the most important piece of food in a film centered around fine dining. After a deeply upsetting haute cuisine experience at Hawthorn, an exclusive restaurant situated on an island and run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), only one of the guests, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), is left relatively unscathed. At that point, she tells Julian that she's actually still hungry ... and asks for a simple cheeseburger, calling back to Julian's past as a line cook and helping him recapture the pure joy of cooking. Julian makes the burger, and allows Margot to take it "to go," and she eats it as she escapes the island, watching as Julian burns Hawthorn and everyone in it to the ground.

The meaning of this particular cheeseburger from "The Menu" has been discussed half to death at this point, so let's turn our attention to the burger itself. If you're a burger-eater, you can't deny it's a thing of beauty — a double smashburger with American cheese and thinly sliced sauteed onions on a sesame seed bun, with a side of fries. (The whole thing also goes for $9.95, according to Julian, which is a pretty solid deal.) So how do you make this cheeseburger, and how did the team behind "The Menu" come up with the platonic ideal of a cheeseburger?