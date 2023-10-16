Marvel Concept Design Turns Tom Holland Into A Freaky Spider-Man Variant

In the wake of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is on a brand new path. With Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) killed by the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and his closest friends forced to forget him for the sanctity of the multiverse, Spidey is on his own with a new suit to boot. Thus, since the film premiered in 2021, MCU fans have pondered what the future of Holland's Peter Parker might look like. After all, the storytelling possibilities are virtually endless, some even downright terrifying. Instagram user and digital artist @spdrmnkyxxiii tapped into such a potential narrative avenue with one of their pieces.

The work shows Holland's Spider-Man in his new "No Way Home" suit, though something has gone terribly wrong. Four additional arms have sprouted from his body, two on each side. @spdrmnkyxxiii theorizes in the image's description that this could be due to an evolution of the mutation Peter's spider bite caused that allowed him to become Spider-Man in the first place. "No one knows who Peter is anymore. So he's on his own trying to figure out a cure for the mutation he's going through," they wrote, adding such a story could lead to the MCU introduction of the Fantastic Four, with Peter asking the science-savvy Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards for help.

Despite how ghastly Holland's Spidey looks, this sounds like a fun and exciting story. If it were to become an MCU tale, one has to wonder how closely it would follow its Marvel Comics predecessor.