Star Wars Fan Shows How Dumb Lightsaber Fights Would Look In Real Life

Lightsaber duels have been a constant in the "Star Wars" universe since it came to fruition in 1977. On screens big and small, fans have witnessed epic clashes between the forces of good and evil, with each individual swinging with precision while trying to defend themselves from their opponent's lethal strikes. In response, generations of fans have taken to backyards, living rooms, and other locations with play lightsabers in hand to reenact these unforgettable confrontations. In reality, "Star Wars" fans wouldn't have much to imitate if lightsaber fights existed in the real world.

Redditor u/CalamumNomen posted a video that explains real-world lightsaber duels wouldn't be nearly as flashy or dramatic as those seen in the "Star Wars" franchise. After all, as the video shows, if a weapon existed that was effectively a flashlight capable of cutting through just about anything, why bring finesse to the battlefield? Those wielding such weapons could just swing them around wildly and slice through their enemies with ease. In this scenario, unlike "Star Wars" lightsabers, the blade is weightless, so it's incredibly easy to flail the weapon around until it dismembers the target.

Therein lies the big difference between the hypothetical real-world lightsaber and the one from the "Star Wars" galaxy: the latter has weight to it.