Star Wars Fan Shows How Dumb Lightsaber Fights Would Look In Real Life
Lightsaber duels have been a constant in the "Star Wars" universe since it came to fruition in 1977. On screens big and small, fans have witnessed epic clashes between the forces of good and evil, with each individual swinging with precision while trying to defend themselves from their opponent's lethal strikes. In response, generations of fans have taken to backyards, living rooms, and other locations with play lightsabers in hand to reenact these unforgettable confrontations. In reality, "Star Wars" fans wouldn't have much to imitate if lightsaber fights existed in the real world.
Redditor u/CalamumNomen posted a video that explains real-world lightsaber duels wouldn't be nearly as flashy or dramatic as those seen in the "Star Wars" franchise. After all, as the video shows, if a weapon existed that was effectively a flashlight capable of cutting through just about anything, why bring finesse to the battlefield? Those wielding such weapons could just swing them around wildly and slice through their enemies with ease. In this scenario, unlike "Star Wars" lightsabers, the blade is weightless, so it's incredibly easy to flail the weapon around until it dismembers the target.
Therein lies the big difference between the hypothetical real-world lightsaber and the one from the "Star Wars" galaxy: the latter has weight to it.
Lightsaber blades are actually plasma
What makes lightsaber dueling so cool to watch while leaving Jedi and Sith with no choice but to practice their technique is the weight of the blade. A lightsaber isn't so much like a flashlight as it is a sword since the blade isn't comprised solely of light as their name implies. Lightsaber blades are actually made of plasma and powered by kyber crystals, which are housed in the metal hilt. In fact, the version of the lightsaber seen in most pieces of "Star Wars" media is the most refined and easy-to-use one. In the non-canon "Star Wars" Legends continuity, its predecessor proved significantly more cumbersome.
Centuries before the Clone Wars, the establishment of the Galactic Empire, and the Skywalker family's rise to prominence, the Jedi and Sith used protosabers in battle. These weapons look similar to the lightsabers fans have come to recognize, with a metal hilt and crystal within it. However, this iteration doesn't end with just the hilt. In order to power the plasma blade, users are required to carry around a large power supply that the hilt attaches to with a cable. Even with this battery, though, users are limited in terms of how long they can use the blade before having to power it down.
Ironically, if lightsabers lived up to their name and had blades of light instead of plasma, "Star Wars" would be home to some of the quickest and lamest duels in film history.