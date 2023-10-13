What Does NCIS Stand For In The CBS Series?

When viewers think about the "NCIS" universe, it's probably safe to assume the first things that come to mind are the captivating criminal cases, compelling character arcs, and high-stakes drama each entry offers. While the show's name has arguably become a beacon for those looking to dive headfirst into an exciting naval crime drama, after seeing it draped across caps, bulletproof vests, and everyone's screens for so many years, there may be several people who find themselves unaware of what the famous acronym actually stands for. In addition to being the official designation of the popular CBS series and franchise, the four letters stand for Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The U.S. Department of the Navy's primary investigative law enforcement agency's mission involves combating crimes involving individuals from the Navy or Marine Corps. The agency's origins reach as far back as 1882 when the Office of Naval Intelligence was established. In 1966, during the Cold War, the organization underwent several changes and transitioned into the Naval Investigative Services. The designation "Naval Criminal Investigative Service," or NCIS, came later in 1992.

Not only has "NCIS" left its mark on history and the small screen, but some might be surprised to learn what people who work for Naval Criminal Investigative Services in the real world think of the series.