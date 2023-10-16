How Old Is Batman In The Pages Of DC Comics?

Since making his debut in "Detective Comics" #27 in 1939, Batman has spent the better part of a century protecting the citizens of Gotham City from the scourge of the criminal underworld. But if he's been around so long, exactly how old is he?

In the comics, Bruce Wayne is almost always portrayed as being in his mental and physical prime, but figuring out the age of DC Comics' Caped Crusader is no easy task. In his first appearance in "Detective Comics," we get little information as to Bruce's real age. Beyond Bruce being referred to as Commissioner Gordon's "young socialite friend," there's no hint of how old he's supposed to be in the story from Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Either way, this "young" Bruce Wayne is already a dedicated vigilante crimefighter in his premiere, and seemingly a practiced one at that.

The Dark Knight would get his own solo series in 1940, and while "Batman" #1 still doesn't firmly establish Bruce's age, it does reveal he spent about 15 years honing his skills to become Gotham's protector following his parents' deaths. Though this number is also often fluid, Bruce is generally between 8 and 10 years old when his parents are gunned down, meaning that his very first stories would see a Batman in his early to mid-twenties.