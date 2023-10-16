How Old Is Batman In The Pages Of DC Comics?
Since making his debut in "Detective Comics" #27 in 1939, Batman has spent the better part of a century protecting the citizens of Gotham City from the scourge of the criminal underworld. But if he's been around so long, exactly how old is he?
In the comics, Bruce Wayne is almost always portrayed as being in his mental and physical prime, but figuring out the age of DC Comics' Caped Crusader is no easy task. In his first appearance in "Detective Comics," we get little information as to Bruce's real age. Beyond Bruce being referred to as Commissioner Gordon's "young socialite friend," there's no hint of how old he's supposed to be in the story from Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Either way, this "young" Bruce Wayne is already a dedicated vigilante crimefighter in his premiere, and seemingly a practiced one at that.
The Dark Knight would get his own solo series in 1940, and while "Batman" #1 still doesn't firmly establish Bruce's age, it does reveal he spent about 15 years honing his skills to become Gotham's protector following his parents' deaths. Though this number is also often fluid, Bruce is generally between 8 and 10 years old when his parents are gunned down, meaning that his very first stories would see a Batman in his early to mid-twenties.
Year One
While Bruce Wayne's origin has been retold countless times across comics, movies, TV shows, video games, and more, one of the most highly regarded tellings of the Caped Crusader's beginnings would be 1987's "Batman: Year One," which also gives us some concrete numbers. In this story from writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham at age 25 after twelve years of training abroad. In the comic, Bruce recollects that his parents were killed 18 years ago, which would have made him seven when he watched them gunned down.
But this Batman is only just learning the ropes and is still blundering in his early attempts at heroism. The rookie Batman of "Year One" is a far cry from the ready-for-anything Dark Knight that we're more accustomed to. While this origin story may not be canonical for every continuity making up DC's sprawling multiverse, it at least gives us a good idea of how old Bruce would have had to have been when he started his career as Batman.
Batman Forever
Still, Batman's origins don't tell us a lot about his current age. The Bruce Wayne we generally see across all media is a much more experienced and competent one than in "Year One." The most common version of Batman clearly has at least several years of experience under his utility belt and is able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman. Looking at when he started, it's safe to assume the most common representation of Batman we see in comics is somewhere in his mid-to-late thirties. Considering how many adventures he's been on, it's possible he'd be even older.
Of course, it's impossible to say for sure, especially with universe-shifting events like "Flashpoint," "The New 52," and "DC Rebirth" regularly retconning and rewriting entire swaths of DC Comics lore. Ultimately, Bruce Wayne is as old as any given story needs him to be. The nature of comics is so fluid and filled with so many conflicting continuities and universes that Batman can pretty much be any age at any time. Much like how Bruce Wayne is regularly recast in the "Batman" movies, the comic book Dark Knight can be similarly ageless. At the end of the day, in any medium, Batman is as old as Gotham City needs him to be.