Friends: How Old Were The Cast Members In Season 1?

When "Friends" made its debut in 1994, viewers were introduced to a close-knit group of 20-somethings who were living, working, and drinking coffee in New York City. Early on, viewers learned that the characters Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) were high school best friends, Ross (David Schwimmer) was Monica's not-much-older brother, and Chandler (Matthew Perry) was his college roommate. Rounding out the ensemble were pals Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

In a 1994 interview on "The Today Show," Schwimmer described the premise of the series. "This a show about a group of individuals who are in that phase of their lives where they're not relying on their parents anymore for financial stability and not yet settled... we're relying on our friends for kind of emotional support and spiritual support and trying to make it on our own in the big city," he told host Katie Couric.

When Couric called "Friends" a "hot show for Generation X" and added, "Twenty-somethings love this show," Cox admitted she didn't love that description. "It's very personal to me. I don't do Generation X," the then-30-year-old actor said.

Yep, when the show about twenty-somethings made its debut, Cox herself was already 30 years old. And she wasn't the oldest star in the cast. At the time, Schwimmer was 27, LeBlanc 26, Aniston 25, and Perry the youngest at age 24. Joining Cox in the tricenarian category was Kudrow, who was the oldest cast member at age 32.

So, while Monica and Rachel are high school besties, in real life, when Cox graduated from high school in 1982, Aniston hadn't even started yet.