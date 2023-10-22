Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut One Powerful Villain's Original Design - Here's Why

To cap off the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" trilogy, director Jon Watts and the minds at Marvel Studios cooked up the Spidey movie of all Spidey movies. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" sees the three main live-action versions of the title hero — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Holland — combat a group of foes made famous in previous "Spider-Man" movies. Among these multiversal villains is Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), better known as the Lizard, who looks almost exactly like he does in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Appropriately, Connors appears in "No Way Home" as a massive green lizard person with a gaping mouth and long tail. While this sounds like the proper list of visual beats needed to adapt the Marvel Comics staple correctly, the character could've been even more comic-accurate, according to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding. He revealed in "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie" that early designs featured torn-up shirts, pants, and labcoats to better match the print version of the Lizard fans have come to know.

However, Meinerding and his team ultimately stuck closer to Dr. Connors' "Amazing Spider-Man" design. He explained, "We're looking to pull a character from another film and have this audience believe it's that same character. If we change it too much, if we're changing bone structure, it doesn't feel like it's the character from that other movie, and we've lost the magic of the Multiverse." This makes sense on paper, but within the context of the film, it couldn't have been that hard to rationalize a tweaked Lizard design.