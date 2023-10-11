Ridley Scott Has One Major Complaint About Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Four years after its debut, people are still talking about "Joker" — and now director Ridley Scott is weighing in on the discourse.

Speaking to Variety about his upcoming Napoleon biopic, led by Scott's "Gladiator" collaborator and "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix, Scott said that while he thought Phoenix was fantastic as the troubled Arthur Fleck, the movie didn't really sit right with him.

"I was blown away by his outrageous film 'Joker.' I didn't like the way it celebrated violence but Joaquin was remarkable," he said. "I thought he'd be an amazing asset to Napoleon, [not only creatively] also in a commercial sense."

Perhaps even more tantalizingly, Scott indicated that he almost went with a different actor for the role of Napoleon Bonaparte. As he told the outlet, "There were only two actors I had in mind for the role. I won't mention the other one." That lingering question aside, Scott does bring up a debate that's been raging since 2019: Does "Joker," a film in which Phoenix's Arthur rages against the system oppressing him and responds in a violent fashion, glorify bloodshed? The stars of the film — as well as its director Todd Phillips — have had plenty to say over the years, so here's a short primer on the brouhaha over "Joker."