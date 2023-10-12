The Cultural Significance Of Sunny D Commercials (And Purple Stuff) Explained

Commercials are usually the bane of TV viewers' existence, but occasionally, an ad comes along that people become nostalgic for like a good movie. That's precisely the case for the classic "Purple Stuff" Sunny D commercial, which can still be found on YouTube. Originating in 1991, the ad sees a group of friends head over to one boy's house. He searches through the refrigerator for drinks, listing them off, "We got some soda, O.J., purple stuff, Sunny D." His buddies light up when he mentions "Sunny D," and the rest is pop culture history.

The company would utilize the same formula again throughout the 1990s, including one from 1996 you may have forgotten about starring a young Seann William Scott. As for the enduring legacy of the ad, one could attribute it to being a pure distillation of the '90s or the sheer random hilarity of referring to something as "purple stuff." However, a good amount of credit deserves to go to Dave Chappelle. In 2004, at the height of "Chappelle's Show" ubiquity, he released a stand-up comedy special on Showtime called "For What It's Worth." After discussing differences in what white and Black people drink, he describes the aforementioned Sunny D commercial, pointing out, "Watch the Black kid in the back. If you ever see that commercial again look at that Black kid. He be like, 'I want that purple stuff.'"

The joke caught on, and now, many people reference Chappelle in the YouTube comment section for the ad. User @firstofall1078 stated as much, "As a black man I can confirm that I wanted the purple stuff long before Dave Chappelle made it a joke." These days, Sunny D awareness remains alive and well with minimal advertising on the company's part.