Friends: What Happened To Mr. Heckles?

Character actor Larry Hankin is a ubiquitous on-screen presence, even if you don't know his name. Hankin has nearly 200 acting credits, which he recounts in his aptly titled memoir "That Guy: A Cautionary Memoir," though he's particularly known for his performances as Carl in "Billy Madison," Old Joe in "Breaking Bad," and actor Tom Pepper in "Seinfeld."

One of Hankin's best-known roles was the strange and surly Mr. Heckles, the downstairs neighbor of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courtney Cox) on "Friends." Despite only a handful of appearances, Mr. Heckles was a standout character in Season 1, frequently blaming the noisy sextet for disturbing his birds, his oboe playing, or any number of fabricated hobbies.

Mr. Heckles was accusatory, odd, and an unabashed liar. In his "Friends" debut in "The One with the Blackout," he attempts to claim a lost cat as his own. He repeats the ploy in "The One Where the Monkey Gets Away," in which he finds Ross' (David Schwimmer) capuchin, Marcel, and says it's his own monkey named Penny. He gives up the ruse when animal control threatens to get involved.

After a few memorable turns, Mr. Heckles was killed off in Season 2, Episode 3. After asking Rachel and Monica to keep it down one last time, Mr. Heckles dies of a heart attack. In his will, Mr. Heckles gives all of his earthly possessions to the "noisy girls" upstairs. Believed by Monica to be a gesture of goodwill, the possessions turn out to be junky and worthless.