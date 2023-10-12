Jennifer Aniston's Name Was 'Floated' To Play This Tragic NCIS Character

In a show with longevity like "NCIS," there are bound to be plenty of "What ifs" throughout its history. During an oral history retrospective on the show with The Hollywood Reporter, people affiliated with the procedural revealed that if the winds of fate blew a little differently, "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston might have played Caitlin "Kate" Todd, who ended up being portrayed by Sasha Alexander.

Executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson explained the arduous process of even getting Alexander onboard. "Sasha Alexander wasn't in the two-episode pilot," Johnson said. "It was an actress by the name of Robyn Lively [who is Blake Lively's older half-sister]. They liked her, but they didn't think she quite worked. And so when the series got picked up, CBS said, 'We'd rather move on.' And then we went in search of a character, and Sasha came in at the last minute."

However, seeing as "Friends" was ending around the same time, Johnson admits they thought about Aniston for the role: "I think Jennifer Aniston was available at the time, and her name was floated." Casting director Susan Bluestein revealed that Aniston's involvement didn't extend much beyond her name being in a conversation. "I don't remember ever offering it to Jennifer Aniston," Bluestein said. "Jennifer Aniston could very well have been a name that we discussed."

Had the role gone to Aniston, it very well could've changed the entire trajectory of the series.