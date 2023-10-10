Whatever Happened To Ride FRSH After Shark Tank?

Who would've thought that one of the most uncomfortable and confrontational "Shark Tank" pitches would have been for air fresheners, of all things?

Brothers Donovan and Trey Brown certainly didn't think so when they appeared on the hit ABC reality investing program in 2022 to present their company, Ride FRSH — an appropriately fresh take on a tired product that's seen its necessity outweighed by its lack of style. Part brand, part subscription service, Ride FRSH sought to team up with one of the show's celebrity investors to disrupt and dominate the stale air freshener market, which the Browns claimed to be worth upwards of $300 million per year.

In addition to trying several times to nab a coveted spot in the Tank, the sibling entrepreneurs had spent the three years prior to their "Shark Tank" debut focusing their efforts on building a successful direct-to-consumer sales base via their website and subscription service model. But as purchase orders from major retail brands like Target and AutoZone were starting to come in, the jump to brick-and-mortar wholesaling was closer than ever.

At this transitional point in their growth, the Browns didn't need just any Shark, but a Shark who understood exactly where the company was headed. Their top choice was initially billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — until one apparent miscalculation caused him to back out before the pitch really began.