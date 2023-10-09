The Ending Of The Wailing Explained

In 2016, South Korean writer-director Na Hong-jin unveiled "The Wailing." A mix of black comedy and blood-curdling horror, the film combines elements of zombie thriller, psychological terror, and occult horror to create what might be one of the most underappreciated Korean horror movies of all time.

The film centers on Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), a policeman, husband, and father who is confronted with a series of unexplained and violent murders in his small village. Though the rash of violence doesn't make much sense — with otherwise ordinary townspeople suddenly turning into crazed killers — he pays it little mind until the madness hits closer to home. When it's discovered that the killing spree has coincided with the arrival of a mysterious Japanese outsider (Jun Kunimura), the case becomes much more, with talk that something supernatural may be going on.

With plenty of twists and turns and enigmatic players whose motives aren't always clear, "The Wailing" is sometimes hard to understand. A number of shocking reversals and a final act that can be interpreted in many ways means fans have been trying to make sense of it for years. If you're one of them and need a handy guide to what really went down, look no further. This is the ending of "The Wailing" explained.