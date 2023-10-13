The NCIS Team Went To Great Lengths To Keep Kate's Season 2 Death A Secret

As "NCIS" found its footing in the early 2000s, hoping to step out from the shadow of its predecessor, "JAG," the minds behind it went above and beyond to keep viewers tuning in. In addition to assembling a cast of characters fans could relate to and root for, the "NCIS" team put together intriguing stories that proved more than worth setting the remote down to watch. One of the most memorable comes during Season 2 and focuses on the death of Caitlin "Kate" Todd (Sasha Alexander), a secret the crew worked desperately to maintain.

"Only one script page of her being shot was ever printed, and they read it in person, and it was returned every time. The film was broken off from the rest of the film shot for that day. Also, we actually shot an alternate ending," "NCIS" executive producer Mark Horowitz shared with The Hollywood Reporter. He added that not even his wife knew that Kate was on the chopping block. Thus, when they watched her death scene together in the Season 2 episode "Twilight," she just about jumped out of her chair — a reaction numerous other fans of the program likely had upon watching the moment.

Even years after Kate's unexpected demise first reached the airwaves, it's still taking "NCIS" fans by surprise.