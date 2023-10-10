Star Trek's Khan Noonien Singh Originally Had A Different Name & Look

The characters of "Star Trek" have faced many iconic villains since the show's inception in 1966, but Khan Noonien Singh was one of the first. A megalomaniac intent on world domination, the antagonist was a main player in The Eugenics War. Khan and his followers were genetically augmented and enacted genocide against anyone who wasn't.

First portrayed in "Star Trek: The Original Series" by Ricardo Montalban, repercussions of the character echoed through J.J. Abrams' reboot and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." But as iconic as the figure is, the origins of Khan looked quite different. Sociology professors John and Maria Jose Tenuto researched how the character of Khan began, delving into Gene Roddenberry's papers and the CBS-Paramount archives.

"He wasn't even a criminal with an empire, just a criminal," John Tenuto told Gizmodo in 2013. In the original script for "Space Seed," written by Carey Wilber, Khan wasn't Khan at all. He was an Aryan character by the name of Harold Erickson who had not been genetically modified. When Kirk and the Enterprise come across his crew, their ship, the Botany Bay, has been stranded. They plan to commandeer the Enterprise and become space pirates. A significantly lower-stakes plot than Montalban's Khan, whose intelligence and manipulations make him a serious threat to Kirk, Harold was not long for this world.