What Famous Pop Singer Stars As The New Devotion Perfume Commercial Actress?

Katy Perry was inescapable in the world of pop music for a while. Her 2010 album, "Teenage Dream," boasted five No. 1 Billboard singles in the United States, making her the only solo female artist to accomplish such a feat to this day. Her music may not be as omnipresent as it used to be, but she's still making waves, including as the current Devotion perfume commercial actress.

The new ad from Dolce&Gabbana on YouTube shows Perry gallivanting around a quaint Italian village, taking pictures with the locals, and partying. However, there's a handsome stranger who sees her at the beginning and end of the commercial. With the fragrance being called "Devotion," the ad perfectly encapsulates the idea of two people being so devoted to one another that it becomes destiny to wind up together.

Perry has made her mark in the entertainment industry in more ways than one. She's still putting out music, with her last album being 2020's "Smile." She's been a permanent judge on "American Idol" since 2018, and working with Dolce&Gabbana isn't even her first time being the face of a brand. She's previously done commercials for CoverGirl and Citi. When looking at her resume as a whole, it's clear she's a pop idol in every sense of the term.