The Pokemon Live-Action Series Trailer Is Nothing Like You Probably Imagined

A new live-action "Pokémon" TV series is set to kick off in Japan on October 20. Ahead of its premiere, an official account for the show on X, formerly known as Twitter, debuted its first full-length trailer, revealing its unconventional approach to the popular media franchise.

Its opening shot, notably, is of a hand holding a Game Boy Color. It's apparent from the jump, then, that this isn't a live-action show about actual Pokémon like the animated series about Ash Ketchum. Instead, it's about people in our world interacting with "Pokémon" media. A piano remix of the Route 1 theme from the original "Pokémon Red" and "Blue" games then underscores footage of series protagonist Madoka Akagi carrying a suitcase before firing up a copy of "Pokémon Red" in what looks like a new apartment. This is all set in the present day rather than at the time of the game's Japanese release in 1996, which becomes fully apparent once a boy shows up holding a Nintendo Switch.

After Madoka chooses Charmander as her starting character, she starts playing "Pokémon Red" in various other locations, indicating that the game is becoming a big part of her life. The trailer then introduces its supporting cast amidst footage pulled directly from the original "Pokémon" games. One live-action character even bears a striking resemblance to fictional Gym Leader Giovanni, perhaps implying a blurring of lines between the real and video game worlds.