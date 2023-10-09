Lord Of The Rings: This Gandalf Scene In Return Of The King Makes Zero Sense

Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is chock-full of good stuff. The adaptive genius paints a compelling picture of J. R. R. Tolkien's timeless tale that speaks to both diehard and fairweather fans alike. However, the Kiwi and his crew weren't flawless in their adaptation. There are plenty of both minor and major errors throughout the "Lord of the Rings" movies. From glowing spotlight Sauron to zero Elvish survivors at Helm's Deep to the fact that the immortal folk shouldn't even be at that battle in the first place, there's plenty to nitpick.

One scene particularly sticks in many a fan's craw: Gandalf's confrontation with the Witch-king in "The Return of the King." The face-off takes place over the ruined rubble of the gate of Gondor. Gandalf (Ian McKellen), riding Shadowfax with Pippin (Billy Boyd) behind him, arrives just in time for their enemy to float down on his fell beast. When Gandalf rebukes him, the dread lord breaks Gandalf's staff into a million shards, sending the Wizard and his compatriots hurtling to the ground.

After that, Gandalf is shown plenty of other times, including a scene at the end of the film, where he meets the Hobbit heroes at the Grey Havens. And what's that in his hand, there? His staff again! How he magically got a second staff, though, is never shown, turning the previous staff-breaking altercation with Sauron's general into a scene that makes zero sense.