The Breathable Liquid In James Cameron's The Abyss Is Real

When fans think of James Cameron's 1989 underwater thriller "The Abyss," starring Ed Harris, a few memorable moments are likely to quickly resurface, like the neon aliens or the infamous water face scene. While there is no denying the Academy Award-winning feature offers plenty of science fiction, several aspects of the film are surprisingly real, like the breathable liquid Harris' character, Bud Brigman, uses toward the end to diffuse the nuclear warhead.

The concept of liquid breathing is first introduced when US Navy SEAL Ensign Monk (Adam Nelson) gives a demonstration of how the fluid breathing system works by submerging the rat owned by Alan "Hippy" Carnes (Todd Graff). It was confirmed that when the scene was filmed, the rodent survived by actually breathing the liquid. "The point of the rat-drowning scene was to see the rat survive," said Van Ling, James Cameron's research assistant, to the Los Angeles Times, "so rest assured that we didn't spend the time and effort consulting with various experts and the $400 a gallon for real liquid fluorocarbon just to kill the poor thing. Under the guidance of fluid breathing experts from Duke University, we did the scene for real ... and the rat survived the scene, for real."

"The Abyss" may be a work of fiction, but the idea of liquid breathing is quite real, and it's been around a lot longer than people think.