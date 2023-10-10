Ahsoka Theory: Thrawn's Plans For Dathomir Include Rebuilding This Ancient Evil
It's not enough that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) manages to return to his home galaxy. It's not even enough that he leaves Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) stranded as he enters hyperspace after taking a moment to deliver a smarmy victory speech. No, he has to turn it up to 11 by bringing his dangerous new allies with him.
"Ahsoka" Season 1 establishes that Thrawn likes to hang out with the Nighsisters. Not only is Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) one, but he appears to have formed a fairly strong bond with the Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott, Claudia Black, and Jane Edwina Seymour), who provide him with assets like Night Troopers in exchange for taking them and their mysterious cargo onboard the Chimaera when it departs.
The season finale is essentially one long string of cliffhangers, so fans will have to wait before they find out the full extent of this dangerous alliance. However, when you consider that Thrawn's ship is heading toward Dathomir — the Nightsisters' home planet in his galaxy — and the revelation that he found and woke up the Great Mothers, the episode might provide a big clue about the Chiss villain's big plan. The precious, coffin-like cargo he's transporting resembles stasis chambers, and Thrawn could be working with the Great Mothers to bring the Nightsisters back in full force.
Will Thrawn have the Nightsister society in his corner?
Like Thrawn, the Nightsisters, and so many other "Ahsoka" characters and concepts, stasis chambers hail from the "Star Wars" animated shows. These suspended animation tanks appear in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the same series that marks the debut of the dangerous Witches of Dathomir — aka the Nightsister society.
"Ahsoka" reveals that Peridea is the true home planet of the Nightsisters. Thrawn discovering and awakening the Great Mothers might suggest they have been in stasis pod exile ... along with the rest of their people. Thrawn, being the calculating character that he is, could very well agree to help the Great Mothers transport the stasis chambers containing the rest of the Nightsisters to Dathomir, where they can finally wake up. This would effectively restore the threat of the ancient Nightsister society. Even worse, it would mean they're indebted to Thrawn and willing to help him on his mission to resurrect the Empire.
Thrawn and his Night Troopers are already a threat. The fact that the Disney+ "Star Wars" shows have shown there are still many Imperial remnant factions he can unite is enough to upgrade him into a full-on menace. However, if this theory is correct and he's planning to have the restored Nightsister society in his corner, he might be more dangerous than ever. Imagine the Empire in full conquest mode ... but with added witches and zombies.