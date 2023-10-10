Ahsoka Theory: Thrawn's Plans For Dathomir Include Rebuilding This Ancient Evil

It's not enough that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) manages to return to his home galaxy. It's not even enough that he leaves Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) stranded as he enters hyperspace after taking a moment to deliver a smarmy victory speech. No, he has to turn it up to 11 by bringing his dangerous new allies with him.

"Ahsoka" Season 1 establishes that Thrawn likes to hang out with the Nighsisters. Not only is Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) one, but he appears to have formed a fairly strong bond with the Great Mothers (Jeryl Prescott, Claudia Black, and Jane Edwina Seymour), who provide him with assets like Night Troopers in exchange for taking them and their mysterious cargo onboard the Chimaera when it departs.

The season finale is essentially one long string of cliffhangers, so fans will have to wait before they find out the full extent of this dangerous alliance. However, when you consider that Thrawn's ship is heading toward Dathomir — the Nightsisters' home planet in his galaxy — and the revelation that he found and woke up the Great Mothers, the episode might provide a big clue about the Chiss villain's big plan. The precious, coffin-like cargo he's transporting resembles stasis chambers, and Thrawn could be working with the Great Mothers to bring the Nightsisters back in full force.