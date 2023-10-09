Is Barry Keoghan's Joker In The Batman 2? Here's What We Know So Far

The film that changes how you will hear "Ave Maria" forever, Matt Reeves's "The Batman," also puts a horrific spin on the Joker. Only revealed in the movie's final moments, Barry Keoghan is fascinating as the Clown Prince of Gotham. Even though he is barely in frame as he speaks to Paul Dano's The Riddler — a role Keoghan coincidentally had been vying for — the actor's maniacal laughter set the internet on fire. Many wondered if this meant Reeves would put the Joker in the planned sequel to "The Batman." Keoghan wondered the same, as he told GQ in a personal profile he had excitedly sent Reeves a listicle ranking onscreen interpretations of the character.

"There were seven and I was number four," he said. "Lads, with four minutes of screen time, not bad eh!?" A deleted scene from "The Batman" shows an interaction between the Caped Crusader (Robert Pattinson) and his nemesis in Arkham Asylum. There, audiences get a closer look at how physically decrepit Reeves' version is, but more importantly, how magnetic Keoghan is in the role of the Joker. And if he were to be invited back, the actor wouldn't say no.

"As soon as that call comes," he told GQ, "I'm there man, I'm there."