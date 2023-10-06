Star Wars: How Does Thrawn Know Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka?

"Ahsoka" finally introduces the titular Jedi to Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and the Grand Admiral is left visibly shaken when he learns she was the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). While it's clear the villain understands how that changes his current situation, some Star Wars fans may be confused about how Thrawn knows Anakin.

Thrawn and Anakin meet in Timothy Zahn's canon novel "Thrawn: Alliances." The book details the first encounter between the then senior captain in the Chiss Defense Fleet and the Jedi Knight through flashbacks, as they separately arrive at the Outer Rim planet Batuu, where Thrawn agrees to help Anakin search for Padmé. Through Anakin, who was in the midst of the Clone Wars, Thrawn learns about the ongoing conflict as the Chiss wonder whether the Galactic Republic would make a worthy ally. While adventuring in the Outer Rim, Thrawn and Anakin eventually find Padmé, dismantle a Separatist droid factory, and mutually earn the other's respect.

Although Thrawn decides the Galactic Republic's governing system is inefficient, rejecting the idea of any potential alliance, Anakin speaks highly of the Chiss captain to Chancellor Palpatine, putting Thrawn on the Emperor's radar, eventually leading to him joining the Empire.