This Wonder Woman Cosplayer Nails Gal Gadot's DCEU Look Perfectly

Cosplaying is an art that has led to some incredibly complex and life-like looks being brought from various areas of pop culture to the real world. And, in one of the most impressive recreations we've ever seen, cosplayer Lis Wonder (@lis.wonder on Instagram) has nailed Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman look.

On her Instagram account, Wonder shares multiple photos of her take on Gadot's Wonder Woman. Not only does she naturally look strikingly similar to Gadot, but her cosplay work is incredible. Her photoshoot (taken by the_bat_j) features Wonder in a costume that came straight out of the movies. The armor is identical to the outfit worn by Gadot in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," with all the bells and whistles from that ensemble. The tiara, chest plate, gauntlets, skirt, Lasso of Truth, and gold boots all match Wonder's movie counterpart perfectly. Wonder shows off several poses in her cosplay, including crossing her arms and using the Bracelets of Submission just like Gadot did when Doomsday attacked in the first DCEU team-up movie.

Wonder has created several film-inspired photo shoots using the cosplay, including capturing the fiery final battle of the Trinity against Doomsday with special effects added to make the pictures feel like a still taken from "Batman v. Superman." Frankly, the cosplay and look are so accurate that it's hard to distinguish the difference between Wonder and Gadot at first glance.