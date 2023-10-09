Friends: What Are Monica's 7 Erogenous Zones?

"Friends" was never afraid to get a little risqué during primetime. One such memorable moment was in Season 4's "The One With Phoebe's Uterus." In it, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) turns to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) for advice on pleasing a romantic prospect sexually, and Monica helpfully maps out seven erogenous zones as experienced by herself on a piece of paper for him.

Chandler is stunned by the revelation, but Rachel agrees that these locales will drive a person wild with desire. She then shows him how to touch the person in question for optimal results in these various areas. As she goes, she calls out a variety of numbers in different orders, ending in the ultimate high point of seven.

The audience never gets to see the piece of paper Monica's doodling on, leaving the locales a mystery. But just where are those vaunted zones in real life? Sex educator Lola Jean explained to Bustle that while those seven areas can be different depending on who you're with, generally the most sensitive parts of the adult human anatomy are the lips, the neck, the nipples, the earlobes, the inner thighs, and the buttocks. The last one resides upon, around, or within the genitalia of the person in question, whether they be a person with a vulva or a person possessing a phallus. But Jean explained that there are no hard-and-fast rules here.