Friends: What Are Monica's 7 Erogenous Zones?
"Friends" was never afraid to get a little risqué during primetime. One such memorable moment was in Season 4's "The One With Phoebe's Uterus." In it, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) turns to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) for advice on pleasing a romantic prospect sexually, and Monica helpfully maps out seven erogenous zones as experienced by herself on a piece of paper for him.
Chandler is stunned by the revelation, but Rachel agrees that these locales will drive a person wild with desire. She then shows him how to touch the person in question for optimal results in these various areas. As she goes, she calls out a variety of numbers in different orders, ending in the ultimate high point of seven.
The audience never gets to see the piece of paper Monica's doodling on, leaving the locales a mystery. But just where are those vaunted zones in real life? Sex educator Lola Jean explained to Bustle that while those seven areas can be different depending on who you're with, generally the most sensitive parts of the adult human anatomy are the lips, the neck, the nipples, the earlobes, the inner thighs, and the buttocks. The last one resides upon, around, or within the genitalia of the person in question, whether they be a person with a vulva or a person possessing a phallus. But Jean explained that there are no hard-and-fast rules here.
Any area can be an erogenous zone if you're curious enough
Lola Jean told Bustle that while there are generally seven zones on the body, any place on a person's body might be sensitive to stimulation; each adult human form is different, and each person experiences pleasure in a different way. There ultimately is no single touch that fits all when it comes to human arousal. "The chest and nipples, that's a primary erogenous zone, [but] for some people it does absolutely nothing. It very much will depend or vary person to person," Jean explained. So if you're looking to figure out what works best for you, you're going to have to do some experimentation, either with a partner or by yourself.
In a master stroke of irony, Monica and Chandler end up trying to figure out how to please each other sexually later that very season. They hook up during Ross' aborted wedding in England — which ultimately results in them developing a sexual fling that turns into a relationship, a marriage, and the two of them adopting twins. Monica's handiness with a piece of paper doesn't just help her friend — it wins her a lifetime of happiness and sexual satisfaction. Now that's the ultimate seven.