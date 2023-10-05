Deadliest Catch: What Happened To Rick Mezich From The Show's Precursor Documentary?

F/V Fierce Allegiance captain Rick Mezich appears in the 1999 TV documentary "Deadliest Job in the World," which served as a precursor to "Deadliest Catch" and predates the introduction of series mainstays like Sig Hansen. However, after completing its filming, Mezich largely stepped away from the world of TV and film. Unsurprisingly, though, he remained in the fishing industry after the conclusion of his brief stint as a documentary star.

Not a lot of information about Mezich and his life in the wake of "Deadliest Job in the World" is publicly available, largely due to his lack of social media. That said, at some point he secured a prominent role in the Central Bering Sea Fishermen's Association, remaining in the very same stretch of ocean that serves as his former TV documentary's principal location.

According to the Central Bering Sea Fishermen's Association website, Mezich once sat on the board of directors for the St. Paul Fishing Company, as well as a second subsidiary called Star Partners. The website appears to have been last updated in 2018, so this information may not be current. Nevertheless, Mezich was, at that time, the only individual to hold a prominent position in both of these two particular companies.