Loki Season 2 Finally Mentions Thor's OTHER Brother - But Who Is Balder The Brave?

As the TVA's star employee continues to jump through time and try and put it (or at least variations of it) back in line, it's easy to forget that Tom Hiddleston's Loki was once the Asgardian god of mischief caught up in the thick of it all. This week, we got a reminder of that, thanks to an observation from Mobius (Owen Wilson) on their mission to retrieve Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors). During a trip to the fair, our favorite buddy time cops come across a diorama displaying Norse gods: Odin, Thor, and a third deity that has only now been mentioned in the MCU, much to Loki's annoyance.

"Why'd they include Balder? No one's ever heard of him," Loki says, to which Mobius quickly corrects him: "Sure they have, Balder the Brave!" But skimming over the aforementioned Norse god would suggest that Balder does exist in the MCU and did, for a time, hang around with his adopted brother. So, who is he, and might there be a chance Balder could find himself back in Loki's life in the future?