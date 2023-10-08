Gold Rush Season 13: How Many Episodes Are There?

The never-ending search for buried treasure and unimaginable riches on "Gold Rush" continues to captivate home audiences year after year, and whatever the dig uncovers, It has successfully managed to consistently haul in entertained viewers ever since mining operations for the Discovery reality series kicked off in 2010. Overall, the show has unearthed over 300 entries, and some fans making their way through the program's extensive catalog of chapters could benefit from knowing there are 26 exciting episodes that make up Season 13.

Like most of the installments unearthed by the "Gold Rush" legacy, all the chapters of the 13th run ensure viewers don't miss a second of the excitement and drama that unfolds each time Tony Beets, Parker Schnabel, Fred Lewis, and the rest of the crews roll the dice in their search for the valuable precious metal. Whether it's battling glacier-sized obstacles, engineering ice dams, pummeling through permafrost, chasing record-breaking bounties, or almost getting decapitated, there is no denying everyone's favorite gold-seeking prospectors rarely disappoint as they continue to deliver even more next-level access to the high-stakes industry of gold mining in each of the 26 entries.

While it does seem like a rewarding experience, before risking one's valuable time, it may be wise to check out what some fans think of this particular set of episodes before they decide to dig into "Gold Rush" Season 13.