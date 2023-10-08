How Old Was Rachel On Friends & Was Jennifer Aniston The Same Age?

Along with its predecessor "Living Single," "Friends" helped to reinvent the twenty-something sitcom wheel, ushering in an era of shows defined by a common raison d'être: hanging out.

For the titular friends, their decade-long hang began roughly in their mid-twenties, when career paths were starting to gel and a coffee shop made for a more pleasant watering hole than a bar. Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) arc began when she entered Central Perk in a rain-soaked wedding gown. At the time of the pilot, which first aired in September 1994, Aniston was 25 years old. Her character was 24 or 25.

Indeed, it's hard to clock any of the sextet's ages on "Friends" since their birthdays tend not to be set in stone. In some episodes, Rachel's birthday is said to be on May 5. Other times, it's in February (Aniston herself was born on February 11, 1969), making her age in the pilot somewhat unclear.

Aniston was among one of the youngest cast members at the time of the pilot. The youngest was Matthew Perry, who was 25, though his character was older than Rachel. Based on their high school friendship, Monica was supposed to be the same age as Rachel, but Courtney Cox was 30 years old — three years older than her "big" brother, played by David Schwimmer. Matt LeBlanc was 27 at the beginning of the series, and Lisa Kudrow was the oldest at 31.