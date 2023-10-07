Terry Farrell Says Spock's Death Is The Key To Jadzia Dax's Star Trek Return

One can't blame Terry Farrell for wanting another crack at getting Jadzia Dax's storyline just right. And as she told fans at the 56-Year Mission Star Trek convention in 2022, she's all for stepping into Jadzia's uniform one more time to correct what the show once put wrong — and what the franchise did with Spock (Leonard Nimoy) provides the character with a plum opportunity to do so.

Jadzia's death was a heartbreaker when it took place during the 6th season of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." It saw the character die painfully right before viewers' eyes. But as long as Farrell lives, it's a plot choice that can be amended. In an August 2022 appearance at 56-Year Mission (via TrekMovie), Farrell declared that she's all for Jadzia's resurrection, even if it seems impossible. "I was actually thinking about how Spock died. Didn't he melt, basically? He saved everyone's life. And then he just came back ... and there he was. And Kirk kind of went, 'Oh, there he is.' And everyone nodded and said, 'Yes, he's back!' I want that moment for me ... Exactly how you bring her back, it's no big f****** deal," she said. There's definitely precedence for this happening for Star Trek characters that aren't Spock, adding extra credence to Farrell's request.

Farrell added that she had retired from acting to raise her son in 2002. But now that he's in college, she's looking to jump back into the Hollywood game. "I got to do my new eight-by-ten. I'm very excited. Like, this [is] my life now. I reconnected with my manager. And we'll see what happens."