Whatever Happened To UnPack After Shark Tank?

Few people relish packing for travel, but is it a big enough problem to warrant a dedicated and relatively revolutionary service?

Entrepreneurs Aaron Listov and Andrew Zahornacky thought so when they appeared on the ABC reality investing program "Shark Tank" during Season 8. Their company, unPack, sought to cut down on bag-check costs and travel anxieties by allowing customers to rent clothing online and have it delivered to their destination in a packed suitcase. From $20 per day, travelers could pick out various used clothing options specifically tailored to their personal style and size preferences. After their trip comes to an end, they leave the suitcase with hotel reception to be returned to unPack, who subsequently wash the clothing for the next customer.

As far as service models go, it's definitely outside the box — though some of the best "Shark Tank" ideas often are. It was ultimately up to the panel of celebrity investors to determine if unPack would be worth the trip.