Gold Rush Season 12: What Happened In The Finale (& Why Was It A Waste)?

There have been numerous ups and downs on "Gold Rush" over the years. It comes with the territory, as sometimes these mining operations uncover a treasure trove of gold; other times, they come up pretty much empty handed. The latter scenario doesn't always make for engaging television, and it's a big reason why the "Gold Rush" Season 12 finale is seen as a letdown by many fans.

It's natural to ask, "What happened at the end of 'Gold Rush' Season 12?" However, a better question would be about what didn't happen. Parker Schnabel put everything into excavating Mud Mountain, but the amount of gold he ended up with did not match what the drill maps indicated. At the end of the day, his team got roughly $100,000 worth of gold out of the area, which was a significant letdown.

Schnabel is an experienced miner, but everybody — even the best in their respective fields — can experience downturns. Redditors have discussed the anticlimactic finale, and u/cpttimerestraint has a theory for why it wasn't as exciting as it could've been: "Parker says early on that there was a chance he was going to just grind it out and break even in an early episode, but it was worth it to keep his team employed and the business growing. Parker is a logical business man which isn't always exciting for TV. I believe that watching Parker mine is probably the most realistic representation of a professional gold mine." In contrast, someone like Todd Hoffman views mining as a treasure hunt, which leads to more TV-worthy moments.