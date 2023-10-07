Star Wars: The Truth About Who Killed Jedi Master Luminara & Order 66 Gets Dark

Throughout the Clone Wars, Jedi Master Luminara Unduli was an asset to the Jedi Order. As one of the three major "Star Wars" characters to call Mirial their home, she worked alongside Generals Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker against Separatist forces while mentoring young Padawans Ahsoka Tano and Kanan Jarrus. However, in the wake of Order 66, Luminara's story took a dark turn.

Luminara was actually one of the Jedi who survived Order 66, but she suffered a fate many may deem worse than death. Following Palpatine's galaxy-wide takeover, she became a prisoner of the Empire, confined within a remote prison called the Spire. While other Jedi assumed she died during Order 66, Luminara spent the rest of her short life in prison until the Grand Inquisitor arrived and executed her.

After her execution, the Grand Inquisitor left Luminara's remains in her cell, using them as bait to lure Jedi to their deaths. Through rumors and holograms, the Empire managed to spread word across the galaxy that Luminara had survived Order 66 and was a prisoner in the Stygeon system. The stories prompted those who heard them, like Kanan Jarrus, to attempt to rescue her from the Spire. However, upon arriving, they would only find Luminara's decaying remains in her former cell, with the Grand Inquisitor waiting nearby to strike down the Jedi.