Batgirl Movie Producers Sued By Extra After Horrifying On-Set Accident

The "Batgirl" movie already has a dark legacy attached to it. Despite being pretty much finished, Warner Bros. executives decided to shelve the film for a tax write-off, ensuring the general public never got a chance to see it. It was disappointing news for all the artists who worked so hard to bring the story to life, but now, a new wrinkle has been added that's brought the project back into the news.

Cristina Stanovici was an extra in the "Batgirl" movie when it was shooting in Glasgow, Scotland. In an interview with The Sun, she explained how she was standing on Bothwell Street during a scene that involved a motorcycle with cameras attached to it. The vehicle struck Stanovici, and she reportedly "went flying in the air." They tried stabilizing her at the scene before taking her to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she required extensive surgery. She described the extent of her injuries, "My femur, my tibia plateau, my pubic bone, a lot of non-displaced fractures in the pelvis, a broken thumb, and laceration to the head."

Stanovici needed surgeries, blood transfusions, and a rod in her femur that goes from the knee to the hip. At one point, she even considered if she would've been better off not surviving: "Many people, including me, who go through this think it would have been easier if they had died." Now, Stanovici is taking legal action against those behind "Batgirl."