Four Seminal Isaki Uta Stories Arrive In English For The First Time - Exclusive

Several of mangaka Isaki Uta's acclaimed stories are getting an all-new collection arriving on Kickstarter from Irodori Comics, and both existing fans and those who haven't heard of the manga are going to want to check out the upcoming set.

Best known for their stories about exploring characters through the lens of gender and sexual identity, Uta's catalog includes the coming-of-age tale "Is Love the Answer," which deals with a young woman coming to terms with her aromantic asexual identity. They've also penned and drawn the slice-of-life manga "Generation Witch," a series that follows the lives of four different witches who struggle with dealing with their powers and growing up in a world of magic and sorcery.

Now, some of Uta's self-published stories are going to be collected in print for the first time in the "Isaki Uta: The Lost & Found Collection" box set, which will print four stories in English for the first time. The collection is being made available through Kickstarter, with Uta working alongside Irodori Comics to make the release possible.