Imu: One Piece's Most Powerful Character & Biggest Mystery, Explained

In 2022, author Eiichiro Oda announced that his manga epic "One Piece" would enter its final saga after the conclusion of the Wano Country Arc, which ended in August of that year. With its finale steadily approaching, perhaps the series' biggest question mark remains the true nature of a silhouetted character known only as Imu.

The government of "One Piece" is purportedly an egalitarian alliance between the world's nations led by a committee of five Elders. However, hidden from most inhabitants is the existence of Imu, a sole ruler with sovereignty over the Five Elders. Readers first learn of their existence at the conclusion of Chapter 906 as they approach a mysterious, enlarged replica of protagonist Luffy's signature straw hat.

In a subsequent appearance, Imu shreds wanted posters for Luffy and major villain Blackbeard. Both of these characters possess the middle initial D, the importance of which still has yet to be fully explained, though it seems to be a key to opposing the World Government. Imu is apparently threatened by Luffy and Blackbeard alike as the World Government's shadow ruler, and may well end up becoming one of the series' ultimate villains. Accordingly, then, Imu seems to possess immense power rivaling some of the strongest characters in all of "One Piece."