Friends' Weirdest Theory Is The One Where Phoebe Is A Cold War Spy

Throughout its ten-year run, viewers got up close and personal with the characters on "Friends." And while we learned a great deal about the group's respective personalities and origin stories, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) always remained an enigma. A New York-bred eccentric who experienced tragedy at a young age and lived on the streets before finding gainful employment as a masseuse, Phoebe's criminal resume always surprised her friends, who only knew her as an adult.

According to one fan theory from Reddit user motorbiker1985, Phoebe's past as a juvenile delinquent might be even more sinister than previously thought. Motorbiker1985 posits that Phoebe wasn't just your average street urchin engaging in some light crime to survive — they believe that her background suggests that in the late '80s, she might have served as a Cold War spy. "Phoebe is by far the weirdest character in the show, but it is very likely her weirdness is a clever disguise designed to cover her activities as a spy in the Eastern bloc. The evidence is all there," they write.

If you're struggling to imagine the person who serenades strangers in coffee shops with renditions of "Smelly Cat" as a government agent, you're not alone. But put aside your past conceptions of Phoebe, and let's journey into an alternate universe where this pacifistic vegetarian has been recruited to a high-stakes underworld where she dabbles in government secrets.