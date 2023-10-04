Who Stars In The 2023 Lexus Commercial & Is That Really His Son?

As the luxury car market continues to grow, Lexus is expanding how it communicates its fleet of vehicles to potential consumers — in this instance, by featuring one of television's most popular actors in its most recent ad.

The advertisement, which you might have seen on social media or on television, starts off with a young man walking toward his orange-colored Lexus RX and unlocking it with his smartphone. Once inside the vehicle, he uses the infotainment device to navigate a route to his local gym, where he works out. After a brief stop at the office, the young man is seen picking up his father — who looks extremely familiar. The father sets foot in the car and approves his son's purchase with a friendly nod.

Who's the actor riding shotgun in the pricey Lexus? It's Daniel Dae Kim, one of the most prolific American television actors of the last two decades. He's joined by his real-life son Zander Kim, who is driving the vehicle.

While Zander Kim's filmography is still in its early days, his father Daniel boasts a number of iconic roles under his belt.