Does George Lucas View This Star Wars Character As The Most Powerful Jedi?
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas believes Anakin Skywalker had the potential to be the most powerful Jedi in the fictional universe. However, with the character losing his limbs and taking a villainous turn by becoming the Sith Lord, Darth Vader, Lucas has confirmed Luke Skywalker holds the title instead.
The "Star Wars" galaxy is full of powerful heroes and villains, with several heavy-hitting Force users ranking atop the list. Canon characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Emperor Palpatine, and Yoda have regularly shown mastery of their incredible abilities throughout many stories, while Legends characters such as the Sith Emperor Darth Vitiate, Starkiller from the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" video game series, and the planet-destroying Darth Nihilus all have displayed insane upper-power levels. However, when it comes to the most powerful Jedi, Lucas believes the honor should belong to Luke. But, his remarks come with a significant caveat — as the legendary filmmaker thinks Anakin could have been the strongest Force user in the galaxy if it wasn't for his dark path in becoming Darth Vader.
Why George Lucas believes Luke Skywalker is the strongest Jedi
Luke Skywalker's status as the most powerful Jedi primarily comes down to his abilities versus Anakin's squandered potential.
In a 2005 conversation with Vanity Fair, George Lucas shared Anakin was on the path to becoming the most powerful Jedi. But, after he took a turn towards the dark side and lost his limbs in his duel on Mustafar against Obi-Wan Kenobi and was given a partially robotic body, it significantly stunted his powers. Lucas added that the incident led to Emperor Palpatine focusing on turning Luke to the dark side, knowing Anakin couldn't reach his full potential and surpass his abilities in his new form. In a DVD commentary for "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," Lucas elaborated on the dynamic, sharing Vader planned to turn Luke to the dark side so they could overthrow the Emperor together. He said Anakin would have done that without help before losing his limbs, but he lost his upper hand because of his condition. Lucas stated Luke was Vader's "hope," and the Sith saw his son as a mechanism for his "lust of power."
Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2005, Lucas commented Darth Vader's plans were significantly derailed by his traumatic fight against Obi-Wan and that instead of becoming stronger than the Emperor, he was like Count Dooku or Darth Maul. In the "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" DVD commentary, Lucas shared that Emperor Palpatine wanted Luke to kill his father, knowing he could be a better apprentice. Thankfully, Luke wasn't swayed by the dark side.
Luke did reach his potential thanks to Darth Vader
The confrontation in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader shows the former reach his true potential. After Emperor Palpatine tries to get Luke to take his father's place and become his apprentice, Skywalker declines. Realizing the error of his ways, Vader turns on the Emperor as Palpatine tortures Luke, leading to his death. Thanks to Anakin Skywalker's redemption, he helps Luke defeat the Emperor and confirms his son as the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy. Unfortunately, "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" makes the poignant scene less weighty by revealing that "somehow Palpatine returned." However, Luke rejecting the dark side and proving his father isn't beyond redemption — leading to the Emperor's (temporary) defeat — shows him at his best.
While Luke's faith in the Jedi Order later wavers in "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," his story concludes with him passing the torch to Rey. In the end, he shows the faith put him in becoming the most powerful and important Jedi was well-placed, with the hero toppling the Empire while eventually ensuring the Jedi would continue. Skywalker illustrates George Lucas' comments are correct. He views Luke as the most powerful Jedi for good reason.