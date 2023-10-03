The Flash's Grant Gustin Recreates The Arrowverse Gravestone Meme & It's Incredible

It's kind of funny that the thing people probably remember the most from the "Arrow" finale is the meme with Grant Gustin. Maybe that's the reason Oliver Queen actor Stephen Amell doesn't have such fond feelings for it. Granted, it's his character's grave, but he didn't mince words when he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2021, "Could everyone who repurposes this photo kindly f*** off." Harsh words, but it was kind of understandable where he was coming from. He led "Arrow" for eight seasons, with the show culminating in Oliver Queen's death and his time as the protector of Starling City (and the multiverse at large) coming to an end.

On the other hand, it is just a meme, and it's one people enjoy more than most. Plenty of memes get a laugh out of the internet for a couple of weeks and are then promptly forgotten. It takes genuine art and creativity to keep a meme going for years — they can't all be Harambe, after all. Something about this one has struck a chord, as evidenced by X user @jaybxrb's statement, "Remember when grant gustin gave us the best meme of the decade."

It's versatile. It's hilarious. And it avoids a level of topicality that hinders its longevity better than many other memes. It truly is one of the finest memes of all time — even if Stephen Amell would like to see it go away.