Avatar Theory Explains Why Stephen Lang's Quaritch REALLY Banned Night Missions
One "Avatar" fan on Reddit thinks they cracked the code on why Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) banned night missions, and it's not because of the dangers hidden in the forests. U/thecircularblue wrote, "In James Cameron's 'Avatar,' night missions are prohibited by direct order of Miles Quaritch not because they're more dangerous, but because he doesn't want his soldiers' motivation to be affected by the beauty of the forest at night." It's a simple theory, but u/thecircularblue makes a convincing argument.
Of course, there are plenty of dangerous lifeforms in Pandora's forests, but nearly every living thing on the moon, including the Na'vi themselves, glows green, blue, indigo, or violet once the sun sets, a quality that is so otherworldly that it could easily distract the soldiers from their primary mission. Although much more went into Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) decision to defect from the Resources Development Administration, it makes sense that Quaritch would ban night missions to hide Pandora's beauty from his subordinates, giving them fewer reasons to switch sides.
Fans can experience Pandora at night themselves
Fans can experience everything the mystical moon offers themselves through the magic of Pandora – The World of Avatar, located in Disney's Animal Kingdom. The themed area even transforms once the sun sets, glowing with the bioluminescent flora from James Cameron's epic franchise. It also includes the dark ride attraction Na'vi River Journey, allowing guests to sail down one of the rainforest's sacred rivers while further showcasing the beauty of Pandora's nights.
In a press release, Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative executive Joe Rohde said of the themed area, "We are taking our guests on a journey to this world in an experience that's as realistic and immersive as possible," proving that Pandora – The World of Avatar is the definitive way for fans to experience Pandora in real life and strengthening u/thecircularblue's theory that Quaritch banned night missions because of the moon's nighttime beauty.