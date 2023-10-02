Avatar Theory Explains Why Stephen Lang's Quaritch REALLY Banned Night Missions

One "Avatar" fan on Reddit thinks they cracked the code on why Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) banned night missions, and it's not because of the dangers hidden in the forests. U/thecircularblue wrote, "In James Cameron's 'Avatar,' night missions are prohibited by direct order of Miles Quaritch not because they're more dangerous, but because he doesn't want his soldiers' motivation to be affected by the beauty of the forest at night." It's a simple theory, but u/thecircularblue makes a convincing argument.

Of course, there are plenty of dangerous lifeforms in Pandora's forests, but nearly every living thing on the moon, including the Na'vi themselves, glows green, blue, indigo, or violet once the sun sets, a quality that is so otherworldly that it could easily distract the soldiers from their primary mission. Although much more went into Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) decision to defect from the Resources Development Administration, it makes sense that Quaritch would ban night missions to hide Pandora's beauty from his subordinates, giving them fewer reasons to switch sides.