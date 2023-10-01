The Ending Of Cell Explained

The genre of zombie films is one that never seems to die. But amidst the horde of zombie flicks that live on in cinemas and streaming services, 2016's "Cell" sought to be a little bit different.

Adapted from a 2006 Stephen King novel of the same name, the film was not only the latest of his works to get a screen adaptation, but it was also a reunion between "1408" stars John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. At the beginning of "Cell," we're introduced to Clay Riddell (Cusack), a local artist who's just hit it big, thanks to a lucrative deal for a graphic novel titled "Night Traveler" he's been hoping to publish. After a brief phone call that reveals him to be a divorced father with a strained relationship with his ex-wife Sharon and son Johnny, disaster strikes. While traveling through a packed Boston airport, a deadly attack known as "the pulse" is launched through people's cell phones, turning users into mindless and murderous shells of their former selves, which we come to know as "phoners."

By the end of the film, however, there are plenty of questions left unanswered, and even a few confusing moments worth talking about. But have no fear — we'll explain the ending of "Cell," and also cover some of what director Tod Williams has said about the film since.