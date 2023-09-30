James Bond: What Does Q Stand For & Does The Character Have A Real Name?

In the spy world, nicknames are a necessity. James Bond has had numerous aliases over the years but is perhaps best known as 007. There's even a fan theory suggesting "James Bond" is a codename to explain how so many actors have portrayed him in movies over the years. For other characters, their codenames are pretty much their primary identity, which is why a lot of people don't know the real name of Bond's gadget supplier, Q.

"Q" functions as a designation of sorts, similar to how "M" has referred to numerous people throughout the "James Bond" movies. Whereas "M" stands for "Missions" to signal how they're head of missions, "Q" is short for "Quartermaster." In military terms, this is the individual tasked with providing clothing, rations, and other supplies to their fellow officers, and seeing how Q is in charge of giving Bond new toys, it's a fitting descriptor. Contrary to what some may think, "Q" doesn't refer to his real name, which is revealed in the "Dr. No" novel as being Major Boothroyd.

But going by simply "Q" is a lot punchier and doesn't quite bring the same level of garishness as insisting everyone call him "Quartermaster."